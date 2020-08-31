Nebraska man killed late Saturday in head-on crash in Brown County

FAIRVIEW, Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska man has died following a two-vehicle crash late Saturday in Brown County, authorities said.

The fatality victim was identified as Glenn D. Aston, 66, of Humboldt, Neb.

The crash was reported at 10:44 p.m. Saturday on US-75 highway, just south of 190th Road. The location was about 3 miles south of Fairview.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Ford F-150 pickup truck was southbound on US-75 when it crossed the center line and struck a 2002 Chrysler Town and Country minivan that was northbound on US-75 head-on.

Aston, who was driving the minivan, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Aston wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the pickup truck, Lana M. Bachman, 46, of Centralia, was reported to have suffered serious injuries. She was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. The patrol said Bachman was wearing a seat belt.

The patrol said both drivers were alone in their vehicles.

