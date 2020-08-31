Monday forecast: Cold front this morning to produce storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On and off showers/storms will occur through Tuesday night before dry conditions settle in Wednesday through the weekend. All with temperatures in the 70s and 80s for highs and lows in the 50s and 60s.

There does remain uncertainty on how widespread the rain will be both today and tomorrow. Confidence has decreased that everyone will at least get some meaningful rainfall to begin the week. There will be some areas that get very little if any rain at all. Trends are also indicating tonight into tomorrow morning will have a slightly better chance for more widespread rain however models are struggling to get a handle on the specific details with our rain chances.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Scattered showers/storms will occur mainly this morning with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds NW/NE 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms mainly after midnight. Lows in the 60s. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers/storms mainly in the morning with a slightly better chance (compared to today) of a few isolated showers/storms continuing in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. WInds E 5-10 mph.

Wednesday-Monday will mainly be dry and mostly sunny with highs staying in the 70s and 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s. There are few chances for precipitation possible in this time period but none that indicate a significant enough chance to put in the 8 day or even mention when the rain chances would occur.

There are indications next week will be even cooler than this week. In fact there is a chance that if ingredients come together we could have a few areas getting down in the 40s for lows on some nights!

Taking Action:

With low confidence on specific details on rain chances to begin the week, don’t be surprised by continued changes to the forecast. Don’t be surprised if you get little to no rain at all. Keep an eye on the radar to find out where the storms are. In general highest chance of rain is going to be the mornings vs the afternoons but that doesn’t mean a specific location can’t fall in a scenario of dry conditions in the morning but gets rain in the afternoon.

Hail/wind threat with any storms Monday into Monday night (SPC/WIBW)

Explanation of the 5 risks, and general thunderstorms. From the Storm Prediction Center. (WIBW)

