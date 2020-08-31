Advertisement

Man arrested in hammer attack in Manhattan

A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with a hammer attack early Saturday in Manhattan, according to KMAN Radio.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was arrested over the weekend in connection with allegedly striking another man with a hammer, according to KMAN Radio.

Miguel Gerber, 19, was arrested shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday after Riley County Police officers responded to the 1000 block of Leavenworth Street on a report of an aggravated battery.

KMAN said the victim, identified as a 21-year-old man, told officers that a 19-year-old male had struck him with a hammer. There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries sustained by the victim.

According to KMAN, Gerber was was arrested in connection with the incident and was taken to the Riley County Jail, where he was held on a $5,000 bond.

