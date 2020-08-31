Advertisement

Loretta Lynn ‘marries’ Kid Rock over the weekend

‘Well, the preacher was already there so we had some fun with it.’
Loretta Lynn, left, and Rock Rock have been good friends for years.
Loretta Lynn, left, and Rock Rock have been good friends for years.(Source: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey and Al Wagner/Invision/AP.)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Loretta Lynn surprised fans over the weekend, saying she’d married Kid Rock.

Ultimately, it was all in good fun, but the “couple” is still having fun with it. The two musicians have been good friends for several years, according to family.

The nuptial news started with a Facebook post from the country star, who was attending a wedding vow renewal ceremony for two family members.

“Things got crazy then--my boy Kid Rock was there and we’ve always teased about getting ourselves married,” Lynn said. “Well, the preacher was already there so we had some fun with it. Sorry girls, he’s taken now!”

What a weekend! My Ernie & Crystal renewed their vows this weekend. It was beautiful and everything it should be....

Posted by Loretta Lynn on Sunday, August 30, 2020

The country star’s granddaughter added the context in her own Facebook post.

The vow renewal ceremony was already over when the lights were turned on Lynn and Rock, according to Tayla Lynn.

“Memaw and Kid both become giddy. Like school kids. They were so caught off guard but both so happy,” she said. “They played along. (Cause obv it’s a joke).”

This weekend I had the pleasure of helping my Dad and StepMom plan their VOW RENEWAL. ❤️ They hosted a “HILLBILLY...

Posted by Tayla Lynn on Sunday, August 30, 2020

In the dozens of photos posted by the family, one shows Rock down on one knee, placing a ring on Loretta Lynn’s finger while she’s wearing a white veil.

Lynn’s husband Oliver died in 1996.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

