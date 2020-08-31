Advertisement

KU bans fans for football season opener against Coastal Carolina

Kansas fans rush the field after defeating Texas in overtime of an NCAA college football game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. Kansas defeated Texas 24-21. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Kansas fans rush the field after defeating Texas in overtime of an NCAA college football game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. Kansas defeated Texas 24-21. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No fans will be allowed at KU’s football season-opener against Coastal Carolina, the school announced Monday.

The decision applies to all fall sports including all KU Athletics competitions at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena, Rock Chalk Park, and Rim Rock Farm through September.

“We know this is disappointing to those of you who planned to be on campus to root for the Jayhawks,” KU chacnellor Doug Girod said. “Our football, volleyball, soccer and cross country contests will not be the same without you there. But this is the right decision for our community at this time.”

No tailgating will be allowed on campus for the Sept. 12 football game.

KU will re-evaluate the decision in time for their second home football game Oct. 3 vs. Oklahoma State.

