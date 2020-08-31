KS AG warns against fraudulent charities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -State Attorney General Derek Schmidt is warning Kansans to be aware of potential scams seeking to profit from the generosity of others donating to disaster relief funds.

With the recent hurricane that hit Texas and Louisiana, the powerful wind storms across Iowa, and the wildfires ravaging the West Coast, many people are looking for ways to help, but Schmidt warns that some organizations seeking aid may not be legitimate. He says to be wary of fundraising efforts you see on social media; if you want to make a donation online, it’s better to go directly to the organization’s website.

Schmidt also warns against donating to door-to-door solicitors or charities asking for alternate forms of payment, such as gift cards or wire transfers.

If you are unsure whether or not a charity is legitimate, you can check here for more information.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.