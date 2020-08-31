Kansas reports 1,545 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported Monday the state added 1,564 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths. The youngest death remains 18 and the oldest is 106 with a median age of 79.

The state reported 26 new hospitalizations bringing the new total to 2,304.

The percentage of tests coming back positive is at 10.3%.

The overall state weekly percent positivity rate is at 8.18% down from 9.02% the week before. This is one of two gating metrics school districts will use to determine how students should learn - in-person or remotely. The trend incidence rate, another metric, is also down 115.1 to 85.4 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people.

