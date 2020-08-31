Jump in positive COVID-19 cases in Riley Co. could force Manhattan schools to change instructional delivery

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County health official are reporting more than 100 new cases of COVID-19, meaning Manhattan-Ogden Schools could soon go all on-line based on their COVID-19 plan.

According to the Riley County Health Department, there are 523 active cases in the county as of Monday. That’s up 112 from Friday meaning 31.2% of those tested last week tested positive for the virus according to the health department statistics.

According to the USD 383 plan, the district would move into their red plan, which is all distance learning if the county has more than 10% positive tests in the county over the previous 14 days.

“People have asked if USD 383 is moving from Hybrid Learning to All Distance Learning. The answer to this question is ‘today it is too soon to tell,’” said Superintendent Marvin Wade on Friday last week.

That was after the county reported 11.67% increase in new cases over the previous three weeks.

Wade said in his letter that the district will meet with the Riley County Health Department and the MHK Task Force this week.

“We will be evaluating the numbers that just came out. The positivity percent rate is one criteria that we will look at to assist us in making decisions concerning movement between instructional delivery methods,” said district spokesperson Michele Jones.

The district said they would give at least one week notice when they decide to change their instructional delivery model.

