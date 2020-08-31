Advertisement

Gov. Kelly to hold weekly COVID-19 news conference at 4:00pm

Gov. Laura Kelly COVID-19 news conference
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/KWCH) - Gov. Laura Kelly is set to hold her weekly COVID-19 news conference at 4:00p.m. Monday.

Kelly is set to give an update on the Coronavirus in the state and the latest developments.

Her update comes as many school’s finish their first week of classes, and as others prepare for students to return.

You can watch the news conference below.

If you are unable to load the video player, CLICK HERE.

