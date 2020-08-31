Advertisement

Georgia man welcomed home after months-long battle with COVID-19

Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a story about perseverance.

On March 24, Kenneth Smith was sent to the hospital for symptoms related to COVID-19. He was put on a ventilator before his test could even come back. He spent five months on the ventilator and was in a coma for three months.

On August 30, he came back home to his friends and family laden with signs, clapping and cheering for his return.

Things have since changed for Kenneth Smith after he spent 100 days on a ventilator, to say the least. The 22-year military veteran is now known as “Miracle Man,” a nickname given to him by the doctors and VA nurses who helped get him home.

“After being told he would never wake up, and he would be brain dead, and live in a nursing home for the rest of his life...he has defeated the odds through Christ,” says wife Theresa Smith.

Smith is expected to make a full recovery. He says he has God to thank for bringing him safely home.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Jump in positive COVID-19 cases in Riley Co. moves above criteria to switch to online learning

Updated: moments ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Riley County health official are reporting more than 100 new cases of COVID-19, meaning Manhattan Schools could soon go all on-line based on their COVID-19 plan.

National

USDA extends free meal programs through 2020

Updated: moments ago

National Politics

Appeals court keeps Flynn case alive, won’t order dismissal

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An appeals court has kept the prosecution alive of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, as well as permitted the judge to scrutinize the Justice Department request to dismiss charges against him.

News

Midday in Kansas

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Midday in Kansas

Coronavirus

Independent music venues face extinction amid virus shutdown

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
Nearly 3,000 music venues in the U.S. have banded together to form the National Independent Venue Association, or NIVA.

Latest News

National

Coaching great John Thompson of Georgetown dead at 78

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
John Thompson Jr., who turned Georgetown men’s basketball into a powerhouse NCAA program, has died at the age of 78, according to multiple reports.

News

Two injured in head-on crash Monday morning in west Topeka

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Two people were injured late Monday morning in a head-on crash in the 4500 block of S.W. Huntoon, police said.

Forecast

Rain returns tonight

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Doug Meyers
A couple rounds of storms to begin the week

News

Pothole patching to be done on Oakland Expressway ramps Wednesday

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Kansas Department of Transportation is alerting drivers to take it slow on the Oakland Expressway on Wednesday as they patch potholes.

News

TPD names third person shot at Coachlight Village Mobile Home Park

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Topeka Police have identified the third person shot at a mobile home park in early August.