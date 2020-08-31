Advertisement

COVID-19 hits fraternities, sororities hard in Kansas

The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the most recent year available, indicates the virus will rank third behind heart disease and cancer.
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the most recent year available, indicates the virus will rank third behind heart disease and cancer.(Source: CDC via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The coronavirus is hitting fraternities and sororities in Kansas particularly hard, with 10% testing positive at the University of Kansas and outbreaks linked to four sororities at Kansas State University.

The University of Kansas said Friday in a news release that it has conducted 21,719 tests and 474 have been positive, for a positive rate of 2.18%. But among sororities and fraternities, there have been 270 positives among 2,698 members tested.

The university began testing every student, faculty and staff member for COVID-19 as they returned to campus this month.

At Kansas State, health officials announced six cases at Alpha Delta Pi, six at Alpha Xi Delta, five at Chi Omega and five at Kappa Delta, The Kansas City Star reports. The cases have resulted in quarantines.

“The leaders of local fraternities and sororities are cooperating with health department staff, but we have concerns that the safety messages are not reaching all of the members,” local health officer Julie Gibbs said. “It is imperative that anyone who has had close contact with a positive patient, or who is sick, remains in quarantine or isolation and takes personal responsibility for their actions.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Organizers close to finalizing decision for Spirit of Kansas fireworks

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
After postponing the Spirit of Kansas fireworks show, organizers say they are close to deciding on if and when the show will go on.

Forecast

Monday forecast: Cold front this morning to produce storms

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
A couple rounds of storms to begin the week

News

Nebraska man killed late Saturday in head-on crash in Brown County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A Nebraska man was killed and a Kansas woman was injured in a two-vehicle, head-on crash late Saturday on US-75 highway in Brown County, authorities said.

News

Man arrested in hammer attack in Manhattan

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with a hammer attack early Saturday in Manhattan, according to KMAN Radio.

Latest News

News

Topeka Public Library hosts virtual senior recital for Washburn student

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Isaac French
Daniel Albertson’s senior percussion recital was cancelled earlier this year because of the pandemic, taking away what he calls a defining moment for music students.

News

Topeka Public Library hosts virtual senior recital for Washburn student

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

TFD: House fire caused by failing appliance

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
Everyone inside the home was able to get out before crews arrived. No one was injured.

News

Tuttle Creek State Park Family Day 2020

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Tuttle Creek State Park Family Day 2020

Local

Topeka Mustang Club hosts car show at Prairie Band Casino & Resort

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Automobile enthusiasts took in the talents of car owners from across the area and how they keep up their rides at the Topeka Mustang Club’s Car Show Sunday.

News

Topeka Mustang Club hosts car show at Prairie Band Casino & Resort

Updated: 16 hours ago