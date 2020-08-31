Advertisement

Appeals court keeps Flynn case alive, won’t order dismissal

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2019, file photo Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, leaves the federal court following a status conference with Judge Emmet Sullivan, in Washington.
FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2019, file photo Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, leaves the federal court following a status conference with Judge Emmet Sullivan, in Washington.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court in Washington on Monday declined to order the dismissal of the Michael Flynn prosecution, permitting a judge to scrutinize the Justice Department’s request to dismiss its case against the President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser.

The decision keeps the matter at least temporarily alive and rejects efforts by both Flynn’s lawyers and the Justice Department to force the prosecution to be dropped without any further inquiry from the judge, who has months declined to dismiss it.

Federal prosecutors moved in May to dismiss the prosecution even though Flynn had pleaded guilty and admitted lying to the FBI during the Russia investigation about his Russian contacts during the presidential transition period. He was awaiting sentencing when the government asked to dismiss the case.

But U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan, signaling his skepticism at the government’s motion, refused to immediately grant the request and instead appointed a retired federal judge to argue against the Justice Department’s position.

His lawyers then sought to bypass Sullivan and obtain a order from the federal appeals court that would have required the judge to immediately force the judge to dismiss the case.

At issue before the court was not the merits of the Flynn prosecution but rather whether Sullivan could be forced to grant the Justice Department’s dismissal request without even holding a hearing to scrutinize the basis for the motion.

“We have no trouble answering that question in the negative,” the court wrote in an unsigned opinion for the eight judges in the majority.

Flynn was the only person charged in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation who had been a White House official. Mueller’s probe investigated ties between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia.

He was questioned by the FBI at the White House, just days after Trump’s inauguration, about his conversations with the then-Russian ambassador to the U.S. pertaining to sanctions that had just been imposed by the Obama administration for election interference. The conversation alarmed law enforcement and intelligence officials who were already investigating whether the Trump campaign had coordinated with Russia to sway the presidential election in Trump’s favor. They were puzzled by the White House’s public insistence that Flynn and the diplomat had not discussed sanctions.

But the Justice Department argued in May that the FBI had insufficient basis to interrogate Flynn about that conversation, which Attorney General William Barr has described as fully appropriate for an incoming national security adviser to have had.

_____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Jump in positive COVID-19 cases in Riley Co. moves above criteria to switch to online learning

Updated: moments ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Riley County health official are reporting more than 100 new cases of COVID-19, meaning Manhattan Schools could soon go all on-line based on their COVID-19 plan.

National

USDA extends free meal programs through 2020

Updated: moments ago

News

Midday in Kansas

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Midday in Kansas

Coronavirus

Independent music venues face extinction amid virus shutdown

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
Nearly 3,000 music venues in the U.S. have banded together to form the National Independent Venue Association, or NIVA.

Latest News

National

Coaching great John Thompson of Georgetown dead at 78

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
John Thompson Jr., who turned Georgetown men’s basketball into a powerhouse NCAA program, has died at the age of 78, according to multiple reports.

News

Two injured in head-on crash Monday morning in west Topeka

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Two people were injured late Monday morning in a head-on crash in the 4500 block of S.W. Huntoon, police said.

Forecast

Rain returns tonight

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Doug Meyers
A couple rounds of storms to begin the week

News

Pothole patching to be done on Oakland Expressway ramps Wednesday

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Kansas Department of Transportation is alerting drivers to take it slow on the Oakland Expressway on Wednesday as they patch potholes.

News

TPD names third person shot at Coachlight Village Mobile Home Park

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Topeka Police have identified the third person shot at a mobile home park in early August.

National

Georgia man welcomed home after months-long battle with COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
The 22-year military veteran is now known as “Miracle Man,” a nickname given to him by the doctors and VA nurses who helped get him home.