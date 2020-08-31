10 active COVID-19 outbreaks in Riley Co. including K-State Football

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Health Department says they are monitoring 10 active outbreaks including K-State Football, several fraternities and even a school district office.

As of Monday, Riley County has 112 new positive cases with a total of 523 active cases.

95% of the new positive cases are in the are range of 18-24 years old.

Here is a list of active outbreaks:

Alpha Delta Pi: 6

Alpha Xi Delta: 6

Chi Omega: 5

Kappa Delta: 7

K-State Football: 10

Pi Beta Phi: 5

Sigma Alpha Epsilon: 5

Delta Sigma Phi: 8

Phi Delta Theta: 21

USD 384 School District Office: 7

“Many of the positive patients and close contacts associated with Greek housing are choosing to complete their isolation and quarantine periods at their permanent residence,” said Local Health Officer, Julie Gibbs. “We have met with leaders of these organizations, and will continue to encourage communication.”

31.2% of those tested last week tested positive for the virus according to the health department statistics. That statistic meets the criteria for Manhattan-Ogden Schools to go into all online learning, if the district makes that change.

