Advertisement

10 active COVID-19 outbreaks in Riley Co. including K-State Football

(WIBW)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Health Department says they are monitoring 10 active outbreaks including K-State Football, several fraternities and even a school district office.

As of Monday, Riley County has 112 new positive cases with a total of 523 active cases.

95% of the new positive cases are in the are range of 18-24 years old.

Here is a list of active outbreaks:

  • Alpha Delta Pi: 6
  • Alpha Xi Delta: 6
  • Chi Omega: 5
  • Kappa Delta: 7
  • K-State Football: 10
  • Pi Beta Phi: 5
  • Sigma Alpha Epsilon: 5
  • Delta Sigma Phi: 8
  • Phi Delta Theta: 21
  • USD 384 School District Office: 7

“Many of the positive patients and close contacts associated with Greek housing are choosing to complete their isolation and quarantine periods at their permanent residence,” said Local Health Officer, Julie Gibbs. “We have met with leaders of these organizations, and will continue to encourage communication.”

31.2% of those tested last week tested positive for the virus according to the health department statistics.  That statistic meets the criteria for Manhattan-Ogden Schools to go into all online learning, if the district makes that change.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

Man found shot on Berryton Road has died, no foul play suspected

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Shawnee County Sheriff Office says the man who was found shot in a car along Berryton Road last week has died from his injuries.

Sports

KU bans fans for football season opener against Coastal Carolina

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
No fans will be allowed at KU’s football season-opener against Coastal Carolina, the school announced Monday.

Coronavirus

Kansas reports 1,564 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported Monday the state added 1,564 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths.

Latest News

News

Kansas man sentenced to 10 years in Oklahoma cold case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Kansas man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with the deaths of two people and the disappearance of two teenage girls more than 20 years ago.

Local

Shawnee Co. Commission approves four change orders related to Stormont Vail Events Center renovation project

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved four change orders related to the contract the county has with McCownGordon Construction, LLC. for the Stormont Vail Events Center’s $48 million renovation project at their meeting Monday.

News

Gov. Kelly promotes safe voting ahead of Nov. election

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat and Angela Smith
Gov. Laura Kelly is set to hold her weekly COVID-19 news conference at 4:00p.m. Monday.

News

Jump in positive COVID-19 cases in Riley Co. could force Manhattan schools to change instructional delivery

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Riley County health official are reporting more than 100 new cases of COVID-19, meaning Manhattan-Ogden Schools could soon go all on-line based on their COVID-19 plan.

News

Two injured in head-on crash Monday morning in west Topeka

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Two people were injured late Monday morning in a head-on crash in the 4500 block of S.W. Huntoon, police said.

Forecast

Rain returns tonight

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
A couple rounds of storms to begin the week