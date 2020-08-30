Advertisement

Tuttle Creek State Park Family Day didn’t let rain ruin the fun

Tuttle Creek State Park Family Day 2020 - dunk tank
Tuttle Creek State Park Family Day 2020 - dunk tank(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - 2020 marks the 20th annual kid-friendly activity day at the Tuttle Creek State Park near Manhattan.

Formerly known as the OK Kids day, the Tuttle Creek State Park Family Day, held at the River Pond area was a free event held Saturday.

Entrance to the State Park was free for the day, with a Show and Shine Car Show, Dunk Tank, Archery lessons and free kayak and canoe rentals.

The Friends of Tuttle Creek State Park group provided a free hot dog lunch to all in attendance, along with a bag of chips.

“It’s just a good time to get out, you know, with the family…get out do a little exercise or whatever you want and just come to the park.” Tuttle Creek State Park, manager, Todd Lovin says.

For more information on events held at the Tuttle Creek State Park, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

