Salina Police officer shot, authorities still searching for armed suspect

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Salina Police Department said they are still searching for one suspect believed to be armed and dangerous following an officer-involved shooting.

Police said around 2:30 Sunday morning a Salina officer attempted to pull a vehicle over for running multiple stop signs.

The vehicle fled on North Ninth Street near Thomas Park and a passenger inside fired multiple shots at the officer’s vehicle, hitting the officer in his foot.

The pursuit continued into the county where officers and deputies attempted to set up tire deflating devices on Halstead Road to stop the vehicle. Salina Police said the suspects fired more shots and the officer and deputy returned fire.

The vehicle then left the road and the suspects fled on foot.

Police found and arrested a 37-year-old Wichita man hiding in a nearby field. They said authorities are still searching for the other suspect who is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Salina Police Department, Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas Highway Patrol are still on scene searching for the suspect.

The Salina officer that was shot was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. Police said he will make a full recovery.

The KBI is taking over the investigation.

