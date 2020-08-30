Advertisement

Road closures at Urish Rd and 10th street intersection

By Danielle Martin
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Due to road closures in Topeka this week you may have to use alternative routes.

The Shawnee County of Public Works will begin construction on Monday, August 31st to place a second hot mix asphalt overlay on SW Urish, and the intersection of Urish road and SW 10th street.

Urish road between Huntoon street and 10th street will be closed to traffic on Monday. The intersection at 10th street will remain open to east-west traffic.

On Tuesday, the intersection at Urish road and 10th street will be closed to traffic. There will be local access from 10th street and Huntoon street. Urish road North of 10th street will be open to only localized work permits.

On Wednesday, Urish road between Huntoon and 10th street will be closed to traffic until Friday, September 4th. The intersection at 10th street will be open to east-west traffic. There will be no access to and from Urish road south of the intersection.

Drivers should expect up to 30 minute delays if near the area.

Shawnee County expects the closures to last until Friday, September 4th.

