Advertisement

One person injured in car crash in Emporia

One driver was transported to a local hospital after being injured in a car crash Sunday morning in Emporia.
One driver was transported to a local hospital after being injured in a car crash Sunday morning in Emporia.(wibw)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One driver was transported to a local hospital after being injured in a car crash Sunday morning in Emporia.

Lyon County Deputies were called to Road 190 and Road G around 10:09 AM on Sunday for a report of an injury accident.

27 year old, Liliana Elias-Cartagena, of Emporia was traveling westbound on Road 190 in a 2017 Toyota Camry and failed to yield to an oncoming vehicle traveling northbound.

The driver who was traveling northbound was 71 year old, Fred Dewinkler, of Olpe. Dewinkler traveling in a 2014 Jeep Cherokee.

Elias-Cartagena was transported to Newman Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Lyon County officials say both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident.

Officials say the incident is an investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Birthday Club: August 30th

Updated: 2 hours ago
13 News This Morning Sunday Edition

News

Salina Police officer shot, authorities still searching for armed suspect

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
The Salina Police Department said they are still searching for one suspect believed to be armed and dangerous following an officer-involved shooting.

News

Man suffers life threatening injuries following stabbing in Topeka

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
The Topeka Police Department said one man is in the hospital following a Saturday night stabbing.

News

Capper Foundation hosts virtual Evening for a Child benefit

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
The Capper Foundation held a virtual benefit for children Saturday afternoon.

Latest News

News

Back the Blue rally on Wanamaker draws large crowd of supporters

Updated: 15 hours ago
A large group lined Wanamaker road Saturday evening to show that they back the blue.

News

Back the Blue rally on Wanamaker draws large crowd of supporters

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Manhattan High School student positive for COVID-19

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
The district has already notified parents and students who may be affected. The Riley County Health Department is working on contact tracing the case.

Local

Tuttle Creek State Park Family Day didn’t let rain ruin the fun

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
2020 marks the 20th annual kid-friendly activity day at the Tuttle Creek State Park near Manhattan.

News

The Burlingame community hosts 5th annual Redneck Days event

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
The Burlingame community raised money for the local pool at the 5th annual Redneck Days event.

News

Redneck Days Burlingame

Updated: 18 hours ago
Burlingame community hosts 5th annual Redneck Days event.