One person injured in car crash in Emporia

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One driver was transported to a local hospital after being injured in a car crash Sunday morning in Emporia.

Lyon County Deputies were called to Road 190 and Road G around 10:09 AM on Sunday for a report of an injury accident.

27 year old, Liliana Elias-Cartagena, of Emporia was traveling westbound on Road 190 in a 2017 Toyota Camry and failed to yield to an oncoming vehicle traveling northbound.

The driver who was traveling northbound was 71 year old, Fred Dewinkler, of Olpe. Dewinkler traveling in a 2014 Jeep Cherokee.

Elias-Cartagena was transported to Newman Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Lyon County officials say both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident.

Officials say the incident is an investigation is still ongoing.

