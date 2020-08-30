Advertisement

Manhattan High School student positive for COVID-19

(WIBW)
By Grant Stephens
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan High School student has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Michele Jones, USD 383′s director of communications and school safety, the district was recently informed of the positive case.

The district has already notified parents and students who may be affected. The Riley County Health Department is working on contact tracing the case.

Jones says the district is following their COVID-19 protocols for cleaning and sanitizing the building.

