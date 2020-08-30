Advertisement

Man suffers life threatening injuries following stabbing in Topeka

(Phil Anderson)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department said one man is in the hospital following a Saturday night stabbing.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of SE Colonial Dr. just after 10:30 p.m. on a stabbing.

When they arrived, they found one man suffering life-threatening stab wounds.

Police said he was taken to a local hospital and officers are investigating it as a domestic violence incident.

They believe all parties involved have been accounted for.

