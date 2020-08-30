Capper Foundation hosts virtual Evening for a Child benefit
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capper Foundation held a virtual benefit for children Saturday afternoon.
The foundation streamed it’s Evening for a Child foundation live on it’s Facebook page - people could bid online for auction items.
The money will go towards pediatric therapy services for kids who need it - and it’ll also help provide scholarships to kids with disabilities who are uninsured or under insured.
13′s own Melissa Brunner helped emcee the event.
