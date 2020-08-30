Advertisement

Back the Blue rally on Wanamaker draws large crowd of supporters

Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - “We just want them to know that we appreciate all they do to keep us safe and to keep us free.”

A large group lined Wanamaker Road on Saturday evening to show that they back the blue.

“Morale is at an all time low across the nation for all police departments and we need to show that we back them,” said rally attendee, Marcie Green.

After the rally outside of The City Council’s special meeting focusing on police reform, interest in the cause is increasing.

“The group has increased about a third since we did the rally. We’ve had a lot of people that haven’t heard about us and they’re now joining. They have a common cause and that’s to keep our law enforcement safe and keep our law enforcement equipped so they can respond to any call that we may have,” said Ron Gish.

Gish, one of the groups organizers says the group is open to anyone wanting to show their support for the Topeka Police Department.

“This is not about the pigmentation of anyone’s skin and it’s not about your political party, this is about keeping our officers safe and keeping our community safe, that’s all we want to do. We’re not against anybody or any group it’s just a matter of being supportive and making sure our officers have the equipment and the tools they need to respond.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

