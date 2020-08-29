USDA appoints members to food safety advisory committees

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has appointed new members to its food safety advisory committees.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it has appointed 10 new members to the National Advisory Committee on Meat and Poultry Inspection and an additional new member tot he National Advisory Committee on Microbiological Criteria for Foods.

“USDA is excited to announce the new committee members to NACMPI and NACMCF,” said Under Secretary for Food Safety Dr. Mindy Brashears. “These committee members represent a diverse group distinguished by their knowledge and interest in meat and poultry safety. Their expertise and advice play a key role in informing USDA’s food safety decisions to ensure the U.S continues to have one of the safest food systems in the world.”

According to the USDA, the new NACMPI members, which will serve two-year terms are as follows:

Dr. Jimmy L. Avery, Mississippi State University

Mr. William H. Battle, Pride of the Pond and Battle Fish North

Ms. Tina Conklin, Michigan State University

Dr. Patricia Ann Curtis, North Carolina State University

Dr. Jennifer A. Eberly, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Mrs. Casey Lynn Gallimore, North American Meat Institute

Dr. Joseph Jay Harris, Southwest Meat Association

Dr. Curtis Lynn Knipe, Ohio State University

Dr. Byron Williams, Mississippi State University

Ms. Sherri L. Williams, JBS USA, LLC

The USDA says the new NACMCF member, who will also serve a two-year term is:

Ms. Shannara Lynn, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

The USDA says the NACMPI was established in 1971 by its Food Safety and Inspection Service. It says the NACMPI is an advisory committee advising on food safety concerns and other matters affecting inspection programs such as food safety policies that will contribute to its regulatory policy development. For more information on the NACMPI, visit the FSIS website.

According to the USDA, the NACMCF was established in 1988 by its FSIS, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Commerce and the U.S. Department of Defense. It says the NACMCF is an advisory committee advising on impartial scientific advice and peer reviews to food safety agencies on public health issues related tot he safety of domestic, imported and exported foods. For more information on the NACMCF, visit the FSIS website.

