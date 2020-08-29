Advertisement

USDA announces first recipients of Urban Agriculture Grants, Cooperative Agreements

(AP Images)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 29, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - The U.S. Department has announced the first-ever recipients of its Urban Agriculture grants and cooperative agreements.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it has selected the recipients of $4.1 million in grants and cooperative agreements through its Office of Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production. It says these are the very first recipients of these grants and cooperative agreements.

“As the People’s Department, USDA supports and strengthens all types of agriculture, including the work being done by urban farmers and community gardeners,” Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation Bill Northey said. “I look forward to seeing the innovations in urban, indoor, and other emerging agricultural practices that result from the agreements, including in community composting and food waste reduction.”

“The 578 applicants showcased the breadth of creativity in urban agriculture projects from non-profits, Tribal and local governments, and schools across the United States,” Under Secretary for marketing and Regulatory Programs Greg Ibach said. “We are excited to be a part of helping the selected projects improve their communities and support local agriculture and businesses.”

The USDA says the UAIP Competitive Grants Program supports a wide range of activities through two grant types: Planning Projects and Implementation Projects. It says activities include operating community gardens and nonprofit farms, increasing food production and access in economically distressed communities, providing training and education and developing business plans and zoning. It says priority was given to projects located in or targeting an Opportunity Zone, which is a census tract designation for low-income communities.

According to the Department, about $1.14 million has been awarded for three Planning Projects and around $1.88 million for seven Implementation Projects.

The USDA says the following have been awarded:

  • Planning Project recipients:
    • Center for Land-Based Learning, California
    • City of New Haven, Connecticut
    • Feast Down East, North Carolina
  • Implementation Project recipients:
    • Arkansas Interfaith Power and Light, Arkansas
    • Association of Africans Living in Vermont, Vermont
    • Common Ground Producers and Growers, Kansas
    • Famicos Foundation, Ohio
    • The Greenleaf Foundation, Georgia
    • NY Sun Works, New York
    • Parkside Business & Community in Partnership, New Jersey

The USDA says through the Community Compost and Food Waste Reduction Projects it has invested about $1.09 million in 13 projects that develop and test strategies for planning and implementing municipal compost plans and food waste reduction. It says priority was given to those that anticipate or demonstrate economic benefits, incorporate plans to make compost easily accessible to farmers, including community gardeners, integrate other food waste strategies, including food recovery efforts and collaborate with multiple partners.

The USDA says the Community Compost and Food Waste Reduction Project recipients are as follows:

  • Municipality of Anchorage, Alaska
  • City of Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • City of Prescott, Arizona
  • Boulder County, Colorado
  • City of New Haven, Connecticut
  • City of Gainesville, Florida
  • Lake County, Illinois
  • Douglas County, Kansas
  • City of Paterson, New Jersey
  • City of New York, New York
  • Henderson County, North Carolina
  • City of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Prince William County, Virginia

For more information on the grant and cooperative opportunities visit Farmers.gov.

