Trump Administration invests almost $3 million in high-speed broadband

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Trump Administration has invested almost $3 million in high-speed broadband for rural Missouri.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the Trump Administration announced it would be investing almost $3 million to provide broadband service in unserved and underserved rural areas in Missouri. It says the investment is part of the $100 million in grant funding that was made available for the ReConnect Pilot Program through the CARES Act.

“The need for rural broadband has never been more apparent than it is now – as our nation manages the coronavirus national emergency. Access to telehealth services, remote learning for school children, and remote business operations all require access to broadband,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. “I am so proud of our rural communities who have been working day in and day out, just like they always do, producing the food and fiber America depends on. We need them more than ever during these trying times, and expanding access to this critical infrastructure will help ensure rural America prospers for years to come.”

According to the USDA, in Missouri, Big River Broadband will use a $2.9 million grant to install a fiver-to-the-premises network connecting 4,839 people, 54 farms, 27 businesses, two public schools and one fire station to high-speed internet in Cape Girardeau County.

The USDA says it received 11 Round Two ReConnect Program applications that are eligible for $100 million Congress has allocated to the program through the CARES Act. It says more investments that have been made possible with these resources will be announced soon.

According to the Department, in March of 2018, Congress gave $600 million to the USDA in order to expand broadband infrastructure and services in rural America. It says in December of 2018, Secretary Perdue announced the rules of the program, “ReConnect,” which includes how the loans and grants will be awarded to help build the broadband infrastructure rural America needs.

The USDA says on April 20, 2020, it announced it had received 172 applications for $1.57 billion in Round Two of the ReConnect Program. It says the second round enables it to implement innovative new solutions to rural connectivity by leveraging financial options with its partners and continuing the success of the first round of funding. It says the application window for Round Two closed on April 15.

According to the USDA, in Round One of the program, it invested $698 million to bring high-speed broadband e-Connectivity to about 167,000 households, 17,000 rural small businesses and farms and over 500 health care centers, educational facilities and critical community facilities in 33 different states.

For more information on the ReConnect Program, visit the USDA website.

The USDA Rural Development says it provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunity and create jobs in rural areas. It says the assistance supports infrastructure improvements, business development, housing, community facilities like schools, public safety and health care and high-speed internet access in rural areas.

