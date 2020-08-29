Trump Administration invests $46 million in rural communities

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - President Donald Trump’s administration has invested $46 million in rural community facilities in 16 states.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the Trump Administration has announced that it will be investing $46 million to improve critical community facilities that will benefit around 363,000 rural American residents in 16 states.

“Rural America relies on safe, modern community facilities to ensure access to essential services such as education, health care and public safety,” USDA Rural Development Deputy Under Secretary Bette Brand said. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA continues to be a strong partner with rural communities, because we know that when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

Brand says the projects will take place in Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, North Carolina, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin.

According to the USDA, it is funding 44 projects through the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program. It says the investments can be used to build or upgrade schools, libraries, clinics and public safety facilities. It says projects already being funded include the following:

In Bowling Green, Ky., the Lewis Manor Assisted Living Community will use a $5.5 million loan to build 16 additional assisted-living units, bringing it to a 30-unit, 32-bed facility. The assisted-living facility has reached full capacity, creating the need to expand its services.

In Sheboygan County, Wis., Lakeland University will use a $29 million loan to construct two residence halls. The university is open to the public, and the dormitories are used for public camps and educational housing when school is not in session. The new residence halls will accommodate 394 beds consisting of double and single units. Forty-eight units will be designed to accommodate triple occupancy when enrollment growth reaches anticipated targets.

The Mt. San Rafael Hospital in Trinidad, Colo., will use a $2 million loan and a $50,000 grant to provide additional financing to renovate the facility and construct a 14-bed medical/surgical unit, a new Emergency Department with 10 treatment spaces, a new central utilities plant, and to purchase monitoring equipment for the Emergency Department.

The USDA says over 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities funding and eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally recognized Native American tribes. It says projects are required to take place in rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less.

The Department says those interested should contact their USDA Rural Development state office for information regarding additional funding, application procedures and eligibility details.

The USDA says Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. It says the assistance supports infrastructure improvements, business development, housing, community facilities and high-speed internet access in rural areas.

