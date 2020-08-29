The Burlingame community hosts 5th annual Redneck Days event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Burlingame community raised money for the local pool at the 5th annual Redneck Days event.

The day was filled with mud, toilet seats and ATVs.

Vikki DeMars, one of the organizers of the event, said, “It’s getting bigger every year. The toilet seat horseshoes, the mud volleyball we did sand last year and they were like, ‘no we need the mud.’ We got inflatables for the kids we try to keep it free. So, I mean really it’s just an awesome thing, we have a great chamber and city and they come together and do this.”

This year they had the first ATV scavenger hunt, where teams had to ride their vehicle around town, find clues from riddles they were given and whatever team came back to the park first with them all, won the game.

Leita Hill, member of the 1st place team, said “It was really a good mix of questions and riddles and a lot of fun and it was really good competition. You saw a lot of people laughing and having a good time and giving each other a hard time and so it was fun.”

John Hill, member of the 1st place team, said, “They asked some different questions. History, local, just community things. It was a nice mixture that made it interesting for all the people involved.”

ATV riders will be back and prepared after enjoying the first annual event.

John Hill said it got a little wild out in the streets with ATVs flying around, but it was very fun to be doing it with others in the community and exploring.

Linda Kennison, member of the 2nd place team, said, “We’ll definitely do it again next year. It was fun, it was fun. Get more people involved, people realize it’s not just about Burlingame, they can come from anywhere and do it, it’s fun.”

John Kennison, member of the 2nd place team, said, “I think once word gets out, there will be a lot more teams next year.”

People were competing to win every event from kickball to mud volleyball to the toilet seat horseshoe event.

They had a parade and dancing in the street planned to end the day.

DeMars said it’s about competition, but fun and raising money coming first.

“This is the kind of community though. Our business kick in and they do things it’s great,” she said.

