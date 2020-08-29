Silver Lake issues fan guidelines for fall sports

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - Silver Lake has issued a slate of requirements for fans this season.

Crowd sizes will be limited to 500 people at the football field, 150 in the school’s new gym, and 60 in their old gym.

“We regret having to keep our loyal fans and students from attending our games at this time but we are making these sacrifices to give our student athletes the opportunity to compete,” Silver Lake wrote in a statement. “Please bear with us and we hope to see you all in the stands as soon as possible.”

The school will issue an expected three to four tickets to each rostered player and cheerleader.

Fans going indoors for volleyball games must wear a mask and have their temperature checked.

Home and visiting fans will enter at separate gates. For volleyball, visiting fans will enter through the front doors on the south side of the school. Home fans will enter through the weight room doors on the west side of the school.

Visiting football fans will enter through the visitors’ gate, while home fans may only enter through the home side gate or the main gate by concessions.

The Eagles will stream all varsity games either on Facebook Live or NFHS Network.

