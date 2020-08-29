Saturday: Rainy morning, cool and drying out this afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Much needed rainfall and cooler temperatures have/will be greeting northeast Kansas this weekend. The weather pattern has shifted to an unsettled weather pattern with several rounds of showers/storms through Tuesday night with highs in the 70s and 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s.

With all the chances for storms through early next week, the severe weather threat will remain low but not impossible. Lightning and locally heavy rainfall are the main hazards. As always we’ll continue to fine tune the details each day with timing and location of the rainfall so make sure you’re tuning in each day to get the latest forecast.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Showers/storms likely this morning for much of northeast KS. There will be some areas that remain dry or get very little rain. By this afternoon the rain will mainly be along and south of I-70 continuing to push southward with mainly dry conditions by 4pm. Highs will depend how quickly rain pushes out for areas south of I-70 and how quickly clouds clear out further north but in general upper 70s-low 80s will be the highs today. Winds N/NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds NE around 5 mph. There is one model that indicates some spotty showers after 4am out toward central KS however it is an outlier so will keep the area dry for now. Check back later today for an update.

Tomorrow: At the very least there will be some clouds early (if not the spotty showers that may develop) otherwise decreasing clouds with highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds E/SE 5-10 mph.

Showers/storms develop again Sunday night and last into at least Monday morning. Latest indications are for the afternoon to be dry but not impossible for rain to linger in some areas. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Almost a carbon copy Tuesday to what it will be Monday with a slightly better chance for rain to linger a little longer into the day based on latest computer models however based on the models from the past couple days will keep it similar to Monday. Most spots dry in the afternoon however rain may linger in some areas. Highs in the mid 70s-low 80s.

A better chance of dry conditions and highs in the low-mid 80s will be the forecast Wednesday through Saturday.

Taking Action:

With the rain chances the next several days make sure to check back each day for updates

Highest rain chances on all the days with the rain chances will be in the mornings with more uncertainty for the afternoons.

Sunday, Wednesday-Saturday are the days that will mainly be dry if you need to make any outdoor plans with higher confidence of dry conditions starting Thursday.



