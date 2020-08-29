Advertisement

Midwest Barber College gives free back-to-school haircuts to the community

By Danielle Martin
Published: Aug. 29, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Midwest Barber College partnered with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka to help students kick off the school year in style.

Midwest Barber College held their first “Back to School Bash” event on Saturday, offering free haircuts to students in Kindergarten through 12th grade who donated school supplies.

“We come here all the time and its kind of cool here, really fun, the barbers kind of funny too and we really like coming here, its really exciting, we’ve been waiting to go to school for a long time,” one student said.

A variety of vendors, music and food was offered during the event, along with some other activities.

Owner of Midwest Barber College, Lucy Opit says “the community’s been good to us, so we’re giving back to the community, and to have the kids get a good hair cut before they have to go back to school.”

Opit says their mission is to have students feeling good for the new school year.

“They’re really happy, for kids getting a haircut is either nerve racking or exciting,” a barber student at Midwest Barber College, Sam Allen emphasized. ”So it’s kind of quiet, or their moving around a lot, but you can definitely tell after they look in the mirror, it’s like man i’m back to where i’m supposed to be.”

“Its nothing better than having a fresh hair cut going back to school,” an instructor at Midwest Barber College, Darrel Taylor added. “We are more than just barbers, its not just a job to us.”

Allen says to have more practice cutting hair helps, “for us as students the people that come in they’re the ones allowing us to learn on their heads, so for students and everything to come in, its the same opportunity, so it just kind of giving back for thanking them for allowing us to learn with them.”

All school supplies will be donated to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka.

Midwest Barber College offered free haircut vouchers for students who were unable to attend on Saturday. The voucher is available to use until September 30th.

For more information on Midwest Barber College, click here.

