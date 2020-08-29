KU study shows new voting laws continue disenfranchisement

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A University of Kansas study shows that new voting laws may continue disenfranchisement and put election administrators in difficult positions.

The University of Kansas says Shannon Portillo, an associate professor of public affairs and administration, cowrote a new study discussion the aftermath of Shelby County v. Holder, which outlines the vital role state, county and local elections administration shave in carrying out policies and how they are expected to be neutral actors in a political position.

“Many of these laws put elections administrators in difficult positions and often create barriers for citizens trying to exercise their right to vote. These policies are also complicated to enact,” Portillo said. “Administrative discretion then ends up playing a big role in who can and cannot access the ballot box.”

Portillo says she and co-authors Domonic Bearfield and Norma Riccucci of Rutgers University published their study in the journal Public Integrity.

Portillo says her team review many policies that have been enacted since Shelby v. Holder such as voter ID laws, restriction of early voting, changing or closing polling locations and other actions that have presented barriers to voting for disenfranchised populations like low-income voters and residents with disabilities. She says her team points to research that shows not only how the policies have had a negative effect on historically disenfranchised groups as well as the vital role administrators play in their enactment.

Portillo says, for example, many states have passed voter ID laws. She says officials at offices like the Department of Motor Vehicles that issue drivers’ licenses, the most common form of ID, have the power to determine who receives the IDs and in turn, has the ability to vote.

According to Portillo, both elected and appointed officials at all levels of government have the responsibility of carrying out all aspects of voting laws an policy. She says while they often take positions whit the purpose of providing fair and equitable service to all residents, they frequently are put in the uncomfortable position of being required to enforce laws and policies that prevent equitable voter access.

“We are not suggesting that a public administrator would use their discretionary authority to break the law by allowing someone to vote without an ID if the state law requires proper identification,” the authors wrote. “Rather, we are suggesting that practices such as voter ID laws create conflict for the administrator who understands the importance of equity and how the law might be prohibitive toward voters of color.”

Portillo said while she and her co-authors highlight laws and policies that have affected minority voters in recent years, like moving or closing polling places and restriction of early voting, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated some of those policies.

“What we’ve seen across the country is polling places are more likely to be closed in places where a large number of people of color live and in areas with a lot of low-income voters,” Portillo said. “I think this is an ongoing problem that the pandemic has exacerbated.”

The researchers say such policies put voters and elections administrators in difficult positions and the solution does not only lie with policymakers. They said the field of public administration needs to pay closer attention to the role of election administrators, acknowledge how they are expected to be neutral and further the intersection of politics and administration while also preparing future public administrators to understand the dichotomy.

“In large part, this is due to the history of our field, which came about during the Progressive Era and aimed to take partisanship out of the administrative process,” Portillo said. “In the mid-20th century, public administration began to be viewed as a normative good that is political, but not partisan. Public administrators could advocate for policy without being partisan. But in the current environment, that can easily be viewed as a public administrator acting in a partisan way.”

The researchers say it then falls not just to policymakers to pass laws that increase access to polls, but also to educators to prepare student s that will hold those roles in the future to think about how they will hand such conflicts and for researchers to further study the intersection of public servants with partisan electoral processes that could restrict access to ballot boxes.

