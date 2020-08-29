KU book recalls American Indian leader’s life

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas says one of its recently published books and an exhibition recall the transformative life of an American Indian leader.

The University of Kansas says Kent Blansett has won rave reviews for his book, “A Journey to Freedom: Richard Oakes, Alcatraz, and the Red Power Movement.” It says the paperback copy will be released on Sept. 8 and has been optioned for a movie. It says an exhibition based on his research can currently be seen on the former prison island in San Francisco Bay, which marks the 50th anniversary of the monthslong occupation led by Oakes’ organization of Indians of All Tribes.

However, KU says the new Langston Hughes Professor of Indigenous Studies and of History hopes that justice for Oakes in the form of a new trial for the man that killed him comes out of his book.

“I think my role as a historian and as a storyteller was to leave open the questions, to tell the story in the hopes that more readers seek justice for Richard Oakes’ life, as well as to seek prosecution, because new evidence is always coming out in the case of Oakes’ untimely death,” Blansett said.

Blansett says he deliberately uses the word “assassination” to describe the shooting of Oakes due to it being an act in a political capacity at the time, as a Red Power movement leader. he says after Alcatraz, Oakes continued to lead activist efforts to secure Indigenous land reclamation and greater rights throughout northern California.

However, Blansett says despite Oakes’ death and the occupation’s dramatic end after 19 months, the self-determination movement Oakes led was a success.

“Richard’s mainline was that Alcatraz is not an island, it’s an idea,” Blansett said.

“The Native occupation of Alcatraz ... fueled hundreds of similar occupations throughout Indian Country and became a catalyst for the Red Power Movement,” Blansett writes in the book. Blansett says the movement convinced then-President Nixon, who had already been planning legislation to advance Native self-determination, to promote and sign 26 laws that effectively ended the decades-old policy known as “termination,” as in the legislative termination of federal recognition of American Indian reservations.

Blansett says the effects of the movement continue to echo throughout the world.

“Indigenous rights are taken for granted today. Most Americans don’t know that we didn’t possess religious freedom until 1978,” Blansett said, referring to the passage that year of the American Indian Religious Freedom Act. “I always have to remind my students that we didn’t have religious freedom as Native peoples in this country until 1978.”

KU says “A Journey to Freedom” traces the life of Richard Oakes from his birth on the Akwesasne Mohawk reservation on the border between New York and Canada, to his time as a New York City ironworker and finally his abbreviated yet consequential career as an activist on behalf of Native people.

According to KU, using aggressive but nonviolent techniques, Oakes was the lead organizer of the Alcatraz occupation that lasted from November of 1969 to June of 1971 and generated worldwide media coverage for Indigenous rights. It says celebrities such as Jane Fonda and Candice Bergen visited and supported the occupiers.

Blansett says the Indians of All Tribes based their occupation of the abandoned prison island on treaties that stated that abandoned federal property should be given back to its original, Native owners.

However, according to Blansett, when Oake’s young daughter was killed in a mysterious fall during the early days of the occupation, he and his remaining family members moved off Alcatraz Island to further Indigenous causes and places.

Blansett says it was the ongoing conflict between the Pit River Tribe and Pacific Gas and Electric as well as other Indigenous land-reclamation issues that brought Oakes to Sonoma, Calif. where he was shot to death in 1972 at the age of 30. He says while Oakes’ shooter, Michael Oliver Morgan, was acquitted at trial, he hopes that justice could still be done.

Blansett says he traveled to Alcatraz in November for the opening of a new exhibition he curated based on his research and trove of materials related to the occupation he collected over the years. He says in the spring of this year, the National Park Service indefinitely closed Alcatraz Island to visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He says the exhibition is scheduled to continue online, and could potentially reopen in person, throughout the 50th anniversary period through June of 2021.

Blansett says he is happy with the renewed attention that Oakes’ story is getting.

“The life of Oakes highlights the historical connection between Red Power and Native Nationalism, a connection that forever altered the modern Indigenous experience,” says Blansett in the book. “Oakes’ life story provides a window through which the historian can explore the peoples, organizations, institutions, nations, places and spaces that define Intertribalism.”

Blansett writes that intertribalism, organizing various Native peoples under one umbrella to press their cause, is one of Oakes’ greatest legacies.

