Kelly: College students pose risk of being ‘super-spreaders’

Governor Laura Kelly discusses reopening plans for schools for the 2020-2021 school year.
Governor Laura Kelly discusses reopening plans for schools for the 2020-2021 school year.(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
HAYS, Kan. (AP) - Fueled in part by college students returning to classes, Kansas has set another pandemic record for the seven-day increase in coronavirus cases, with the surge prompting a school district to put the brakes on some fall sports and another to extend its mask ordinance.

Statewide, the number of new reported cases rose by 1,111 from Wednesday to Friday, bringing the total to 41,048. The state Department of Health and Environment also reported an additional six COVID-19-related deaths, to put the pandemic total at 443.

The average for the seven days ending Friday was 599, 3.6% more than the previous record of 578 for the seven days ending Wednesday. The state also reported 16 clusters in colleges and universities with 189 cases.

Gov. Laura Kelly called the most recent spike in coronavirus cases “horrendous” and said her administration is looking into why it has occurred. But she said outbreaks on college campuses and fraternities and sororities are a factor.

