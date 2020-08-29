Advertisement

Kansas has slowest weekly unemployment claims recovery in nation

(WVLT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study shows that Kansas has the slowest recovery of weekly unemployment claims in the nation.

WalletHub.com says it recently conducted a study of the States Whose Weekly Unemployment Claims Are Recovering the Quickest and based on new unemployment claims filed, unemployment claims filed since the beginning of 2020 and unemployment claims filed since the beginning of the pandemic compared to the number of claims for the same time period in 2019, it found that Kansas is recovering the slowest.

WalletHub says out of all 50 states and Washington D.C., Kansas’ unemployment claim recovery ranks dead last. It says compared to the week of Aug. 17 - 22, Kansas unemployment claims ranked 51 out of 51. It says, however, that since the beginning of the pandemic, Kansas’ unemployment claims recovery ranks 24 in the nation.

According to the study, Kansas’ change in unemployment claims for the week of Aug. 17 - 22 was up 1,238.6% from the same week in 2019. It says the state’s change in unemployment claims from the start of 2020 increased by 684.4% and the change in unemployment claims since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic has increased by 1,148.4%, accounting for its worst unemployment recovery position.

To compare, the study says Oregon currently ranks as the most recovered for the week of Aug. 17 - 22 and second as the most recovered since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It shows that Oregon’s change in unemployment claims for this week compared to the same week in 2019 is up by 56.1%, while its change in unemployment claims since the start of 2020 is down by 24.1% and its change in unemployment claims since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic is up by 679.8%.

The study also shows that Kansas has the second-lowest recovery for the week of Aug. 17 - 22 since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on the study, or to see where other states fall, visit WalletHub.com.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Supernova may account for aquatic dinosaur extinction

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A University of Kansas discovery shows a supernova may have been to blame for an extinction event that took place almost 360 million years ago.

News

Trump Administration invests almost $3 million in high-speed broadband

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Trump Administration has invested almost $3 million in high-speed broadband for rural Missouri.

News

USDA appoints members to food safety advisory committees

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has appointed new members to its food safety advisory committees.

News

K-State ranks among best college experiences in America

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas State University has ranked among the best college experiences in the nation says a recent survey.

Latest News

News

K-State young swine respiratory disease control research funded by USDA-NIFA grant

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A USDA-NIFA grant is supporting Kansas State University research to control respiratory disease in young swine through microbiomes in the gut.

Forecast

Saturday: Rainy morning, cool and drying out this afternoon

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
No more 90s for a while

Forecast

Saturday morning rain: Cooler days arrive

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
A cold front tonight brings a big cool down this weekend with some areas getting rain

News

KU Women’s Basketball team leads hundreds in BLM march

Updated: 15 hours ago
KU Women’s Basketball team leads hundreds in BLM march

News

KU Women’s Basketball team leads hundreds in BLM march

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
“We want to see actual change that can happen for everyone. Something that you feel rather than just words.”

Sports

Silver Lake issues fan guidelines for fall sports

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Silver Lake has issued a slate of requirements for fans this season.