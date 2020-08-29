Kansas has slowest weekly unemployment claims recovery in nation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study shows that Kansas has the slowest recovery of weekly unemployment claims in the nation.

WalletHub.com says it recently conducted a study of the States Whose Weekly Unemployment Claims Are Recovering the Quickest and based on new unemployment claims filed, unemployment claims filed since the beginning of 2020 and unemployment claims filed since the beginning of the pandemic compared to the number of claims for the same time period in 2019, it found that Kansas is recovering the slowest.

WalletHub says out of all 50 states and Washington D.C., Kansas’ unemployment claim recovery ranks dead last. It says compared to the week of Aug. 17 - 22, Kansas unemployment claims ranked 51 out of 51. It says, however, that since the beginning of the pandemic, Kansas’ unemployment claims recovery ranks 24 in the nation.

According to the study, Kansas’ change in unemployment claims for the week of Aug. 17 - 22 was up 1,238.6% from the same week in 2019. It says the state’s change in unemployment claims from the start of 2020 increased by 684.4% and the change in unemployment claims since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic has increased by 1,148.4%, accounting for its worst unemployment recovery position.

To compare, the study says Oregon currently ranks as the most recovered for the week of Aug. 17 - 22 and second as the most recovered since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It shows that Oregon’s change in unemployment claims for this week compared to the same week in 2019 is up by 56.1%, while its change in unemployment claims since the start of 2020 is down by 24.1% and its change in unemployment claims since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic is up by 679.8%.

The study also shows that Kansas has the second-lowest recovery for the week of Aug. 17 - 22 since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on the study, or to see where other states fall, visit WalletHub.com.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.