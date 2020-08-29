K-State renames business-research-talent hub

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University’s business-research-talent hub is getting a new name.

Kansas State University and the KSU Foundation say the Edge Collaboration District at K-State will be the new name of what was formerly known as the North Campus Corridor.

K-State says the renaming reflects its strategic move beyond a geographical name to cover a growing community of diversified corporate, technical and research partners. It says the Edge Collaboration District is where industry, research and the creation of workforce talent mingle to produce innovation and real outcomes inspired by its land-grant mission.

According to the University, over 12 industry partners and six academic colleges are represented in the District and more are expected to join. It says the partnerships and $2 billion of current and planned infrastructure investment in the district further inspire industry collaboration in the northern part of campus. It says the District is home of the K-State Research Park, K-State Office Park, national Bio and Agro-Defense Facility, Biosecurity Research Institute, the College of Veterinary Medicine, the College of Agriculture’s Grain Science and Industry Complex and more.

“Kansas State University has the expertise, the drive for innovation, and the collaborative relationships with industry and government leaders to create extraordinary benefit to Kansans and the country,” said K-State President Richard Myers. “The motivation behind the Edge Collaboration District reinforces K-State’s resolve to be a leader in research and talent development. Our combined assets and expertise have earned K-State the reputation of the Silicon Valley for global food, health and biodefense.”

The school says with innovative research environments expanding in Manhattan and around its campus in anticipation of the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility’s opening, the District offers both the research edge and the talent edge to fuel successful teams and build a workforce for tomorrow.

“K-State has long provided a competitive edge with our world-impacting research partnerships and generations of graduates who lead and innovate diverse industries,” said KSU Foundation CEO and President Greg Willems. “The Edge Collaboration District makes clear our intention to become the premier industry-serving research university in the Midwest and support regional, state and national economies by welcoming top-tier partners to make their home here at Kansas State University.”

According to the University, about 5,000 jobs will be housed in the Edge Collaboration District by 2035.

“This new Edge Collaboration District is a smart, strategic investment that will provide unmatched educational opportunities for Kansas State University students now and in the future,” says Governor Laura Kelly. “My administration will continue to support Kansas higher education and innovative projects like these that will help maintain a steady, educated workforce for businesses and offer opportunities to grow and strengthen our state’s economy.”

For more information on the Edge Collaboration District, visit K-State’s website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.