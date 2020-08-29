K-State ranks among best college experiences in America

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has ranked among the best college experiences in the nation says a recent survey.

Kansas State University says a national survey found that its students are the happiest in the nation and love being Wildcats. It says the survey shows the school offers some of the best student services and quality of life among higher education institutions.

K-State says per the 2021 edition of the Princeton Review’s “The Best 386 Colleges,” it ranks first for having the happiest students, second for students that love their college, third for the best quality of life and best health services and fourth for town-grown relation. It says it also finishes in the Top 10 for best counseling services, best athletic facility and best career services.

According to the University, the Princeton Review’s list is based on surveys from 143,000 college students from across the nation. It says the survey ranks colleges in 62 categories to come up with its list of the Top 20 schools in each category. It says in the latest edition, it is the only Big 12 school to earn a number one ranking.

“In these challenging times, it is so very gratifying to see just how much Kansas State University students truly value their university and its commitment to their pursuit of educational excellence, personal well-being and lifelong learning,” said Thomas Lane, vice president for student life and dean of students. “These rankings show our student-centered approach creates an atmosphere where students can thrive.”

K-State says it also ranked ll for best-run colleges, 13 for best campus food, 17 for most active student government and 20 for best campus dorms.

“These highly rated student services help K-State students get the most out of their college experience and set the stage for their career and life success,” Lane said.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.