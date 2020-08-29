K-State makes adjustments to Back to School activities

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - COVID-19 has changed the back to school routine for many, including students attending Kansas State University.

The university had to make changes in their Wildcat Welcome week activities, which in previous years included large social gatherings of students.

Many of the events were still held, but with limited numbers of students allowed in person, and the opportunity to participate in the events virtually.

While official enrollment numbers are not yet available, officials say students, faculty and staff have mixed emotions about being back on campus.

“Because we have to have smaller events, they feel a little different, but we’re still, I think, providing great experiences both in the virtual and online space and that’s what we’re committed to going forward.” Kansas State University, Vice President for Student Life and Dean of Students, Dr. Thomas Lane says.

Kansas State University student returned to classes with options of both in person and online options for students to choose from.

