Advertisement

K-State makes adjustments to Back to School activities

Cardwell Hall on Kansas State University campus
Cardwell Hall on Kansas State University campus(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - COVID-19 has changed the back to school routine for many, including students attending Kansas State University.

The university had to make changes in their Wildcat Welcome week activities, which in previous years included large social gatherings of students.

Many of the events were still held, but with limited numbers of students allowed in person, and the opportunity to participate in the events virtually.

While official enrollment numbers are not yet available, officials say students, faculty and staff have mixed emotions about being back on campus.

“Because we have to have smaller events, they feel a little different, but we’re still, I think, providing great experiences both in the virtual and online space and that’s what we’re committed to going forward.” Kansas State University, Vice President for Student Life and Dean of Students, Dr. Thomas Lane says.

Kansas State University student returned to classes with options of both in person and online options for students to choose from.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dump truck has run-in with overpass

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Crews are sizing up just how much repair a highway overpass will need following a run-in with a dump truck.

News

Man convicted of killing Topeka toddler in 1995 up for a fourth parole

Updated: 2 hours ago
13 News at Six

Local

Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka provide remote-learning sites for students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Danielle Martin
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka created classrooms at four of their sites, giving students a safe place to work on those out-of-school days.

News

Man convicted of killing Topeka toddler in 1995 up for a fourth parole

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
A man serving life in prison for the 1995 murder of a two-year-old Topeka boy is up for parole for the fourth time.

Latest News

News

Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka provide remote-learning sites for students

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

State Board of Canvassers say record high voting for 2020 primary

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
The State Board of Canvassers signed and certified all of the candidates for the general election in November after a record breaking voting turnout.

News

State Board of Canvassers

Updated: 3 hours ago
State Board of Canvassers presented record numbers in voting for the 2020 primary elections

News

Topeka Civic Theater closes for season

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Topeka Civic Theater is taking a brief intermission.

News

Dump truck wrecks into bridge

Updated: 3 hours ago
A dump truck leaving the construction site of the Walmart Distribution Center on SE 77th took out a utility line and got stuck under the 75 highway overpass bridge. The driver suffered a minor injury.

News

Crane tips over in Topeka

Updated: 4 hours ago
A construction worker in Topeka had a close call on Friday.