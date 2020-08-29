Advertisement

Dump truck has run-in with overpass

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are sizing up just how much repair a highway overpass will need following a run-in with a dump truck.

Authorities said a dump truck driver left the construction site for the new Walmart distribution center off SW 77th St. Friday afternoon, unaware the bed was still raised.

The truck pulled down a power line before running into the overpass for southbound Hwy 75. The bed became pinned vertically, raising the truck’s front wheels in the air.

The Kansas Dept. of Transportation said the shoulder and one lane will remain closed for now. They’ll do a more in-depth inspection Monday to determine what repairs are needed.

