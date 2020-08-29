COVID-19 spurs rise of contactless payments

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Contactless payments seem to be the easiest way to pay and mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.

TopCashback.com, a cashback website, says a recent study done shows that 74% of Americans say they want to continue using contactless payment options even after the COVID-19 pandemic ends. It says to understand why this payment method is on the rise, it decided to research the advantages of using it.

“Contactless payment uses tap-and-go technology which provides consumers with a convenient, secure and touchless payment method through their smartphone, debit/credit card or other electronic devices like an Apple Watch and Fitbit,” says Gramuglia. “It’s as easy as hovering your chip-embedded credit card or smartphone near a card reader that has near-field communication (NFC) capability and completing your purchase — no need to enter a pin code or sign.”

Gramuglia says the four advantages of contactless payment are as follows:

A faster way to pay. Gramuglia says contactless payments allow customers to complete transactions twice as fast as using normal card payment. She says it skips the hassle of punching in a PIN, inserting the card in the machine or needing a signature, which helps the payment process save time. She says with less processing and handling of cash, customers are able to get out the door a lot sooner. Safer payment method. Gramuglia says the tap-and-go method is more Gramuglia says the tap-and-go method is more reliable and secure than other forms of payment due to NFC technology. She says no one else handles the card except the cardholder which protects against fraud through built-in protection encrypting the transaction and prevents twice occurring transactions. She says for peace of mind she recommends seeing if credit cards offer fraud alert or “card not present” notifications to keep track of its activity. Convenience. Gramuglia says contactless payments are not restricted to only debit and credit cards. She says keypads now have the ability to interact with smartphones and watches to complete transactions. A smartphone is all that is needed to make a payment. A more hygienic way to pay. Gramuglia says viruses and bacteria can live on cash and cards making contactless payments a great alternative to safer ways to ay. She says now, more than ever, customers want to avoid handling cash or keypads to flatten the COVID-19 curve. She says, however, to make sure phones are cleaned to avoid any further spread of germs.

