Advertisement

COVID-19 spurs rise of contactless payments

(KMVT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Contactless payments seem to be the easiest way to pay and mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.

TopCashback.com, a cashback website, says a recent study done shows that 74% of Americans say they want to continue using contactless payment options even after the COVID-19 pandemic ends. It says to understand why this payment method is on the rise, it decided to research the advantages of using it.

“Contactless payment uses tap-and-go technology which provides consumers with a convenient, secure and touchless payment method through their smartphone, debit/credit card or other electronic devices like an Apple Watch and Fitbit,” says Gramuglia. “It’s as easy as hovering your chip-embedded credit card or smartphone near a card reader that has near-field communication (NFC) capability and completing your purchase — no need to enter a pin code or sign.”

Gramuglia says the four advantages of contactless payment are as follows:

  1. A faster way to pay. Gramuglia says contactless payments allow customers to complete transactions twice as fast as using normal card payment. She says it skips the hassle of punching in a PIN, inserting the card in the machine or needing a signature, which helps the payment process save time. She says with less processing and handling of cash, customers are able to get out the door a lot sooner.
  2. Safer payment method. Gramuglia says the tap-and-go method is more reliable and secure than other forms of payment due to NFC technology. She says no one else handles the card except the cardholder which protects against fraud through built-in protection encrypting the transaction and prevents twice occurring transactions. She says for peace of mind she recommends seeing if credit cards offer fraud alert or “card not present” notifications to keep track of its activity.
  3. Convenience. Gramuglia says contactless payments are not restricted to only debit and credit cards. She says keypads now have the ability to interact with smartphones and watches to complete transactions. A smartphone is all that is needed to make a payment.
  4. A more hygienic way to pay. Gramuglia says viruses and bacteria can live on cash and cards making contactless payments a great alternative to safer ways to ay. She says now, more than ever, customers want to avoid handling cash or keypads to flatten the COVID-19 curve. She says, however, to make sure phones are cleaned to avoid any further spread of germs.

For more information on the best ways to save, visit TopCashback.com.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KU book recalls American Indian leader’s life

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas says one of its recently published books and an exhibition recall the transformative life of an American Indian leader.

News

K-State renames business-research-talent hub

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas State University’s business-research-talent hub is getting a new name.

News

Kansas has slowest weekly unemployment claims recovery in nation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A recent study shows that Kansas has the slowest recovery of weekly unemployment claims in the nation.

News

Supernova may account for aquatic dinosaur extinction

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A University of Kansas discovery shows a supernova may have been to blame for an extinction event that took place almost 360 million years ago.

Latest News

News

Trump Administration invests almost $3 million in high-speed broadband

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Trump Administration has invested almost $3 million in high-speed broadband for rural Missouri.

News

USDA appoints members to food safety advisory committees

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has appointed new members to its food safety advisory committees.

News

K-State ranks among best college experiences in America

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas State University has ranked among the best college experiences in the nation says a recent survey.

News

K-State young swine respiratory disease control research funded by USDA-NIFA grant

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A USDA-NIFA grant is supporting Kansas State University research to control respiratory disease in young swine through microbiomes in the gut.

Forecast

Saturday: Rainy morning, cool and drying out this afternoon

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
No more 90s for a while

Forecast

Saturday morning rain: Cooler days arrive

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
A cold front tonight brings a big cool down this weekend with some areas getting rain