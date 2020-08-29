Collaborative embodiment experiments lead to open minds

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - University of Kansas research shows that embodiment leads to open minds.

The University of Kansas said two professors contend in a new paper that bringing together two unrelated classes will benefit each if they have “enough connective tissue for grafts to take hold and grow, and enough difference to generate new possibilities.

Michelle Hefner Hayes, a professor of theatre and dance, and Sherrie Tucker, a professor of American studies, said they recently published an article in the journal Critical Studies in Improvisation titled “Grafing and other Ramifications: Improvisation Across American Studies and Dance, " detailing their collaborations in 2008 and 2012.

The pair said in those years, they team-taught a group of undergraduate dancers and graduate students of American studies testing their ideas on how each class could benefit from studying the act of improvisation together.

The professors said it was a collaboration among other KU institutions, the Spencer Museum of Art and the Natural History Museum/Biodiversity Research Center, that go them thinking about the concept of grafting for their own collaboration.

The two wrote that they were inspired by participating in the museums’ 2009 exhibition “Trees and Other Ramifications: Branches in Nature and Culture” and decided to “apply the metaphor of ‘grafting’ for approaches to improvisation that produce a hybridized pedagogy.”

Tucker said she struggled to get “theory-focused graduate students in a reading seminar to consider research, thinking and writing as embodied practices,” while Hayes was challenged “to persuade undergrads to recognize their own intelligence and engage deeply in the intellectual exercises embedded in the studio practice.”

“We decided that the same readings and exercises would benefit both classes, despite the differences in disciplinary backgrounds and educational levels,” the professors wrote.

Tucker and Hayes said despite some challenges, the collaborations proved successful.

“In addition to challenging and expanding the intellectual understanding of complex theoretical structures, accumulating a new vocabulary of embodied responses with their distinct measures of virtuosity, and integrating different compositional improvisation strategies within performance, the group generated knowledge and notions of community across intersectional identities,” said the professors.

According to the pair, it takes time to get two different groups of students to overlap productively. They said to build trust, the groups had to share some truths with each other, one of which turned out to be their shared fear of judgment by outsiders. They said the dancers have had to get over their fears of insufficient skills and less-than-idealized bodies and the American studies graduate students shared their struggle to overcome their fears of appearing physically awkward and mentally less than brilliant.

“It’s a re-sensitizing, almost, where people have to be vulnerable and be present in the moment,” Hayes said. “There’s this bond of trust that builds between people because you’re all surrendering to the vulnerability of that process. And the more you stretch that space, the more things become possible.”

“When you set up the parameters, you have to imagine what might happen in those parameters, but you have to leave enough room for surprise,” Tucker said. “So we made very careful decisions about when we would bring our classes together and when we would be separate, what kinds of things we would try together. But we also left enough room for various surprising things to happen, and they did.”

The professors said the paper recounts a performance the classes did together outside the Spencer Museum, in forested Marvin Grove on the KU campus in Lawrence.

Hayes and Tucker say they have not team taught since 2012 but have collaborated on a project called AUMI-KU InterArts, where they use the Adaptive Use Musical Instrument to facilitate ongoing community jam sessions for people of different physical abilities. They said they have encouraged their students to participate to get a glimpse of the improvisational methods they tried to show in class.

“I think bringing them into the dance studio was absolutely transformative,” Tucker said of her students. “The things that they shared with me were about how it made them think about their work as collaborative, as embodied and as full of possibility. I would have them write about their bodies in the archive or their bodies at the computer, and I think that could be abstract if they weren’t going into the dance studio. But with that assignment, because they were dancing with dance students, they really were thinking more about their work as embodied. I think it makes a big difference.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.