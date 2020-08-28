Advertisement

Washburn Ave. may see periodic closures

(WSAZ)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Due to a construction project, the left lane of southbound Washburn Ave. may see periodic closures.

The City of Topeka says due to an upgrade of pedestrian ramps around the city, the SE corner of 10th and Washburn Ave. may see periodic closures.

The City says Tazco plans to upgrade a pedestrian ramp on the corner on Monday and may need to close the left-hand lane of southbound Washburn Ave and the far side of 10th St. periodically throughout the day.

According to the City, the work will begin after the morning rush and should be completed on the same day.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Midday in Kansas

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Midday in Kansas

News

KU author to bring early feminist philosophers to light

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A new University of Kansas book has recently won a National Endowment for the Humanities grant.

Forecast

Friday Forecast: Last hot day of the month

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Doug Meyers
A cold front tonight brings a big cool down this weekend with some areas getting rain

News

KPR wins Station of the Year for 19th year

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas Public Radio has won Station of the Year for a record 19th year.

News

KU establishes architecture professorship with $1 million gift

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas is now able to establish a new architecture professorship thanks to a $1 million gift.

Latest News

News

KU Athletics holds Black Lives Matter march

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas will hold a Black Lives Matter march on Friday, Aug. 28.

News

Students may receive financial help for Driver Education

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chris Fisher and Sarah Motter
A new grant will provide financial assistance to teens and young adults who need help paying for Drivers Education.

News

Supreme Court makes decision in case where man inexplicably falls off catwalk, among others

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Supreme Court made a handful of decisions, including one regarding a case of where a man inexplicably fell off a catwalk.

News

Moran, Klobuchar urge FTC to address Premom App privacy issues

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Senators Jerry Moran and Amy Klobuchar are asking the Federal Trade Commission to investigate and address the privacy issues with the app “Premom.”

News

Purple Ribbon Marketplace offers state fair-like experience

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Purple Ribbon Marketplace is offering a virtual state fair.