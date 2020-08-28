TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Due to a construction project, the left lane of southbound Washburn Ave. may see periodic closures.

The City of Topeka says due to an upgrade of pedestrian ramps around the city, the SE corner of 10th and Washburn Ave. may see periodic closures.

The City says Tazco plans to upgrade a pedestrian ramp on the corner on Monday and may need to close the left-hand lane of southbound Washburn Ave and the far side of 10th St. periodically throughout the day.

According to the City, the work will begin after the morning rush and should be completed on the same day.

