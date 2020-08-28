Advertisement

U.S. Marshals Service, Georgia authorities rescue 39 children

A joint operation with the U.S. Marshal’s Missing Child Unit in Atlanta and Macon lead to the rescue of 26 children and officials successfully locating 13 others.
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - A joint operation with the U.S. Marshal’s Missing Child Unit in Atlanta and Macon led to the rescue of 26 children and officials successfully locating 13 others.

Operation Not Forgotten took place over a two-week span and also netted nine arrests all tied to alleged crimes related to sex trafficking, parental kidnapping, registered sex offender violations, drugs and weapons possession, and custodial interference.

“The U.S. Marshals Service is fully committed to assisting federal, state, and local agencies with locating and recovering endangered missing children, in addition to their primary fugitive apprehension mission,” Director of the Marshals Service Donald Washington said. “The message to missing children and their families is that we will never stop looking for you.”

The missing children were all considered to be in the “at-risk” category.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

