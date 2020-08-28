Two Topeka alleys close for sewer replacement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - EmCon will be closing two Topeka alleys for a sewer replacement project.

The City of Topeka says the alley between 5th and 6th St. and the alley between VanBuren and Jackson St. will close on Monday, Aug. 31. for an EmCon sewer replacement project.

The City says there is a north to south alley connecting 5th and 6th St. and an east to west alley connecting VanBuren and Jackson St. and both will be closed.

According to the City, the closure should be in place for about one month.

