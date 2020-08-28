Turn lane to Wanamaker shopping center closes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka has closed the southbound turn lane to a Wanamaker Rd. shopping center.

The City of Topeka says due to failure underneath the pavement it has closed the southbound turn lane to the Wanamaker Rd. shopping center housing Academy Sports, Joanne and Orscheln.

The City says turns will still be allowed from the right through lane.

According to the City, on Monday WPC will assess the lane to estimate repairs.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.