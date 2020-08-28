Advertisement

TPD asking for help identifying person of interest in church burglary

The Topeka Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest connected to a burglary at St. Matthew Catholic School on August 23.
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest connected to a burglary at St. Matthew Catholic School on August 23. The man stole more than 30 electronic items from the school, as well as other unidentified items.

Anyone with information can email telltpd@topeka.org or call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. Anonymous tips can also be made here.

