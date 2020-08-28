Topeka leaders praise progress in State of the Community address

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local leaders are painting a positive picture of the Topeka and Shawnee County Community.

Bill Riphahn who chairs the County Commission and Topeka’s Mayor Michelle De La Isla both say the city and county are working together more than ever to meet coronavirus challenges.

The county has multiple projects on the horizon. First and foremost is the planned Shawnee County Family Park off 21st and Urish.

“A rec center there, pickle ball courts, a hiking trail. You can just envision a really nice park,” Riphahn said.

He also announced upcoming infrastructure projects.

For example, new business development in southeast Topeka will drive the widening of 29th St. from two, to five lanes east of Croco Rd.

De La Isla praised that growth.

“Our city continues to thrive and grow - and just because things have been put on pause does not mean that we’re going to stop,” she said.

She was particularly proud of how well the community has stuck together through the challenges COVID-19 has brought.

“It is only in the darkness that light can do its magic. And I am tasking all of you be light,” De La Isla said.

The Greater Topeka Partnership organized the event. Speakers from El Centro, SENT, Topeka United, The Topeka Center for Peace and Justice, and the YWCA also addressed the crowd.

