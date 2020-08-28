Topeka Civic Theater closes for season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Civic Theater is taking a brief intermission.

The Topeka Civic Theater says due to COVID-19, it is closing operations for a few months after Friday, Aug. 28.

Staff say they are not sure when the curtain will rise again, so Friday performers supporters and volunteer surprised theater staff with a “goodbye” parade to thank them for their hard work.

President and CEO Vickie Brokke says she was touched by the outpouring of support.

”That first car and that first honk of horn was such a strong expression of love and support, that it really touched us,” says Brokke.

TCT says it will monitor state and local guidelines on social distancing and mass gatherings and will resume operations when it is deemed fiscally viable.

