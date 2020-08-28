Supreme Court makes decision in case where man inexplicably falls off catwalk, among others

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court made a handful of decisions, including one regarding a case of where a man inexplicably fell off a catwalk.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in Appeal No.113,762: State of Kansas vs. Robert L. Braun, it held a motorists conviction for driving under the influence, which was overturned due to an unconstitutional search, could not be affirmed because of an alternative method of committing DUI when the motorist was not convicted of that version in district court.

The Court says the driver was convicted in Ellis County District Court of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of over .08. It says based on recent cases declaring the Kansas Implied COnsent scheme unconstitutional, the Court of Appeals agreed the blood test results were obtained due to an unconstitutional search and should have been suppressed.

However, the Court of Appeals said the error was harmless due to the stipulation established facts supported the finding that the driver was guilty of an alternative method of committing DUI, driving under the influence to a degree rendering a person incapable of safely operating a vehicle.

The Supreme Court says it reversed the ruling due to the terms of the stipulation limiting its use to court proceedings on the charge the driver had a blood alcohol content of .08 or more. It says it held the Court of Appeals should not have applied the stipulation to the alternative charge. It says the case was remanded to the district court for further proceedings on the alternative charge only.

The Supreme Court says in Appeal No.116,937: State of Kansas vs. Kent D. Lindemuth, it reversed Lindemuth’s conviction of criminal threat in Shawnee County District Court as unconstitutional due to the statute under which the conviction was rendered potentially criminalizing speech protected under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The Court says in Appeal No.118,543: State of Kansas vs. Giovanni M. Juarez, a/k/a Giovanni Juarez-Hernandez, it affirmed the decision of the Court of Appeals and Lyon County District Court on the issue for which it granted review. It says specifically, it held the district court did not violate procedural due process rights of the defendant by providing untimely notice to him of a duty to register under the Kansas Offender Registration Act. It says it expressed no opinion on the validity of the district court’s registration order itself.

In Appeal No.119,087: Gary L. Woessner vs. LaborMax Staffing and XL Specialty Insurance Co., the Supreme Court says it upheld the Workers Compensation Appeals Board award of death benefits to the widow of a man that died after inexplicably falling from a workplace catwalk. It says a urinalysis performed on a sample taken shortly after the accident showed a large number of marijuana metabolites in the man’s system.

The Supreme Court says it determined the report could be used to demonstrate impairment without testimony from the person that wrote the report. It says, however, that it upheld the board’s award based on the board’s finding that any impairment did not contribute to the accident.

