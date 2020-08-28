Advertisement

Supreme Court makes decision in case where man inexplicably falls off catwalk, among others

(WOWT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court made a handful of decisions, including one regarding a case of where a man inexplicably fell off a catwalk.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in Appeal No.113,762: State of Kansas vs. Robert L. Braun, it held a motorists conviction for driving under the influence, which was overturned due to an unconstitutional search, could not be affirmed because of an alternative method of committing DUI when the motorist was not convicted of that version in district court.

The Court says the driver was convicted in Ellis County District Court of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of over .08. It says based on recent cases declaring the Kansas Implied COnsent scheme unconstitutional, the Court of Appeals agreed the blood test results were obtained due to an unconstitutional search and should have been suppressed.

However, the Court of Appeals said the error was harmless due to the stipulation established facts supported the finding that the driver was guilty of an alternative method of committing DUI, driving under the influence to a degree rendering a person incapable of safely operating a vehicle.

The Supreme Court says it reversed the ruling due to the terms of the stipulation limiting its use to court proceedings on the charge the driver had a blood alcohol content of .08 or more. It says it held the Court of Appeals should not have applied the stipulation to the alternative charge. It says the case was remanded to the district court for further proceedings on the alternative charge only.

The Supreme Court says in Appeal No.116,937: State of Kansas vs. Kent D. Lindemuth, it reversed Lindemuth’s conviction of criminal threat in Shawnee County District Court as unconstitutional due to the statute under which the conviction was rendered potentially criminalizing speech protected under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The Court says in Appeal No.118,543: State of Kansas vs. Giovanni M. Juarez, a/k/a Giovanni Juarez-Hernandez, it affirmed the decision of the Court of Appeals and Lyon County District Court on the issue for which it granted review. It says specifically, it held the district court did not violate procedural due process rights of the defendant by providing untimely notice to him of a duty to register under the Kansas Offender Registration Act. It says it expressed no opinion on the validity of the district court’s registration order itself.

In Appeal No.119,087: Gary L. Woessner vs. LaborMax Staffing and XL Specialty Insurance Co., the Supreme Court says it upheld the Workers Compensation Appeals Board award of death benefits to the widow of a man that died after inexplicably falling from a workplace catwalk. It says a urinalysis performed on a sample taken shortly after the accident showed a large number of marijuana metabolites in the man’s system.

The Supreme Court says it determined the report could be used to demonstrate impairment without testimony from the person that wrote the report. It says, however, that it upheld the board’s award based on the board’s finding that any impairment did not contribute to the accident.

To read more Court of Appeals decisions made, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KU holds Black Lives Matter march

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The University of Kansas will hold a Black Lives Matter march on Friday, Aug. 28.

News

Driver education programs may receive financial assistance

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Chris Fisher and Sarah Motter
A new grant will provide financial assistance to teens and young adults who need help paying for Drivers Education.

News

Moran, Klobuchar urge FTC to address Premom App privacy issues

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Senators Jerry Moran and Amy Klobuchar are asking the Federal Trade Commission to investigate and address the privacy issues with the app “Premom.”

News

Purple Ribbon Marketplace offers state fair-like experience

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Purple Ribbon Marketplace is offering a virtual state fair.

Latest News

News

No foul play suspected in death of man whose body was found early Friday at Lake Shawnee

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Shawnee County sheriff's officers were investigating the death of person whose body was found early Friday at the Ted Ensley Gardens at 3650 S.E. West Edge Road at Lake Shawnee, authorities said.

News

Court orders Emporia State to pay former employee $64,000

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A federal judge has ordered Emporia State University to pay $64,000 in back pay and other expenses in a lawsuit brought by a former employee, according to KVOE Radio.

Forecast

Friday Forecast: Last hot day of the month

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
A cold front tonight brings a big cool down this weekend with some areas getting rain

News

Capper Foundation celebrates 100th year with first virtual events

Updated: 11 hours ago
Capper Foundation's Evening for a Child virtual event is 6:30-8:30pm Saturday, Aug. 29.

News

Capper Foundation celebrates 100th year with first virtual events

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Topeka’s Capper Foundation had a lot of plans to bring people together to mark its 100th anniversary year. Saturday, Aug. 29, brings the organization’s first virtual fundraising event, Evening for a Child.

News

Topeka leaders praise progress in State of the Community address

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
Local leaders are painting a positive picture of the Topeka and Shawnee County Community.