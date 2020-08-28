State Board of Canvassers say record high voting for 2020 primary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The State Board of Canvassers signed and certified all of the candidates for the general election in November after a record breaking voting turnout for the primary elections.

The board consisting of Gov. Laura Kelly, Secretary of State Scott Schwab and Attorney General Derek Schmidt met briefly to discuss how COVID-19 impacted advanced mail-in voting.

This year’s primary election had a 34.2% voter turnout across the state which is 7% higher than the 2018 primary and 11% higher than 2016.

The board is expecting the same for the November elections. The board’s conclusion stated with 25 years of experience with mail in ballots, they will be prepared for the anticipated increase.

Advanced By Mail

There were more than 315,000 advanced by mail ballots sent to Kansas voters this year with 262,312 returned to local election offices. This gave the state an 82.9% return rate.

Compared to more than 51,000 mailed ballots in 2018 with a 58% return rate.

Party Affiliation for Requested and Returned by Mail Ballots

requested: 157,530 democrat; 155,511 republican; 2,196 unaffiliated; 39 libertarian

returned: 125,508 democrat, 127,054 republican, 723 unaffiliated; 12 libertarian

Advanced In-Person

52,622 ballots were cast through advanced in-person voting.

There were around 40,000 in 2018 and 28,000 in 2016.

Election Day Provisional Ballots

Election Day provisional ballots cast increase by 6,375 from 2018 to 2020.

Total Numbers

Registered Voters: 1,861,264

Advance Mail: 261,180

Advance In-Person: 51,664

Total Advance: 312,844

Percent of Total Votes: 49.2%

Total Votes Cast: 636,032

Percent Turnout: 34.2%

The general election is November 3. Early voting starts on October 14.

