Sheriff’s office investigating discovery of body early Friday at Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County sheriff’s officers were investigating the discovery of a body early Friday on the west side of Lake Shawnee.

The incident was reported around 5 a.m. by a passerby who saw a body at the Ted Ensley Gardens, 3650 S.E. West Edge Road.

First-arriving officers performed cardio-pulmonary resuscitation on the person, who was declared dead a short time later, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office crime scene unit was called to the scene to investigate.

However, there was no immediate report on whether foul play was suspected.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.