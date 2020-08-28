Advertisement

Sheriff’s office investigating discovery of body early Friday at Lake Shawnee

Shawnee County sheriff's officers were investigating the death of person whose body was found early Friday at the Ted Ensley Gardens at 3650 S.E. West Edge Road at Lake Shawnee, authorities said.
Shawnee County sheriff's officers were investigating the death of person whose body was found early Friday at the Ted Ensley Gardens at 3650 S.E. West Edge Road at Lake Shawnee, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County sheriff’s officers were investigating the discovery of a body early Friday on the west side of Lake Shawnee.

The incident was reported around 5 a.m. by a passerby who saw a body at the Ted Ensley Gardens, 3650 S.E. West Edge Road.

First-arriving officers performed cardio-pulmonary resuscitation on the person, who was declared dead a short time later, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office crime scene unit was called to the scene to investigate.

However, there was no immediate report on whether foul play was suspected.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

