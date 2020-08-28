Riley Co. reaches over 400 cases of COVID-19

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County now has 411 active cases of COVID-19, which is up by 136 positive cases from Wednesday.

The county total since the beginning of the pandemic is currently sitting at 810 cases with 394 recoveries. There have been five deaths.

